Trump says had 'no choice' but to risk exposure to Covid-19

Trump says had 'no choice' but to risk exposure to Covid-191 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2020, 05:33 AM IST
- 'I had no choice. Because I just didn't want to stay in the White House,' Trump said
- 'As a leader you have to confront problems,' he said
President Donald Trump said in a video released Saturday he had "no choice" but to risk exposure to Covid-19 in his role as the US leader.
"I had no choice. Because I just didn't want to stay in the White House," Trump said in a video apparently filmed at Walter Reed military medical center where he is being treated for the coronavirus.
"I had to be out front... I can't be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe," he said. "As a leader you have to confront problems. There's never been a great leader that would have done that."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
