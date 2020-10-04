Trump says had 'no choice' but to risk exposure to Covid-19

President Donald Trump said in a video released Saturday he had "no choice" but to risk exposure to Covid-19 in his role as the US leader.

"I had no choice. Because I just didn't want to stay in the White House," Trump said in a video apparently filmed at Walter Reed military medical center where he is being treated for the coronavirus.

"I had no choice. Because I just didn't want to stay in the White House," Trump said in a video apparently filmed at Walter Reed military medical center where he is being treated for the coronavirus.

"I had to be out front... I can't be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe," he said. "As a leader you have to confront problems. There's never been a great leader that would have done that."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

