Trump says he is 'not interested' in trade talks with China

For months, Trump has blamed China for sending the coronavirus to the United States, saying that China must be "held accountable" for failing to contain the disease. The pandemic has taken a stiff toll on the U.S. economy, endangering Trump's hopes for re-election in November. China pledged to increase purchases of U.S. farm and manufactured goods, energy and services by $200 billion (159 billion pounds) over two years as part of the Phase 1 trade deal, but Trump has said the pandemic changed his views on the agreement.