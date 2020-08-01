Trump says he’ll sign order cutting drug prices ‘very soon’

“I want what’s right for the people," he said at a press briefing in Florida on Friday. “We’re going to bring our drug prices down to levels that nobody ever thought possible."While he provided few details Friday, on July 24, Trump announced plans for executive orders to lower prescription drug prices under Medicare by linking them to rates paid in other countries and allowing Americans to buy medication imported from Canada. He’s been seeking to repair his standing on health-care issues, particularly with senior voters. Polls have shown sentiment is souring over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act without having a ready replacement.