U.S. President Donald Trump heads to the Marine One helicopter to depart for a weekend at Camp David from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2020. (REUTERS)
Trump says he ‘may’ talk to N. Korea leader Kim Jong Un this weekend

1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2020, 09:21 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Trump said he will be going to Camp David this weekend to have meetings and phone calls with some foreign leaders
  • Kim attended May Day opening of a fertilizer factory breaking an almost three-week absence from public events

President Donald Trump said he “may" talk to Kim Jong Un this weekend after North Korean state media on Saturday reported the leader’s first appearance in weeks.

“We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time," Trump told reporters in a transcript of his remarks released by the White House. He declined to comment further.

Trump said he will be going to Camp David this weekend to have meetings and phone calls with some foreign leaders.

Kim attended the May Day opening of a fertilizer factory, state media said, breaking an almost three-week absence from public events that prompted questions about his health.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

