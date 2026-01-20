Trump says he stopped eight ‘wars’. Where the conflicts broke out — and what remains

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he stopped eight wars during his second term in office. In a recent message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump wrote: "I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace" since the “country [Norway] decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS."

Last year, the Department of State called Trump "The President of Peace" who had stopped “eight wars in eight months.”

Advertisement

Which are the eight wars Trump has claimed to have stopped? Trump repeatedly asserted that he ended the "wars" between:

1. Thailand and Cambodia

2. Kosovo and Serbia

3. DRC and Rwanda

4. India and Pakistan

5. Israel and Iran

6. Egypt and Ethiopia

7. Armenia and Azerbaijan

8. Israel and Hamas

Also Read | Norway PM says Trump linked Greenland takeover threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub

Analysts and observers have questioned Trump's claim since some of these were brief conflicts, like the one involving India and Pakistan, while others remain hot wars to this day, such as the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that while Trump continues to claim he has ended eight wars this year, that is exaggerated.

Advertisement

In December last year, AP reported that Trump's meeting that week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted that far more work remains before any declaration of an end to the war in Gaza.

Moreover, fresh fighting broke out between Thailand and Cambodia, and between Congolese forces and Rwanda-backed rebels last year.

The Indian government has highly disputed his claims of stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Notably, Trump began his second term last January with a promise to end Russia’s war on Ukraine within a day. However, that conflict is still ongoing despite repeated US-brokered peace talks.

The current situation of 8 “wars”: Israel and Hamas: There's still no end to the war in Gaza, except for periodic ceasefires and hostage deals.

Advertisement

Israel and Iran: In June last year, Israel launched attacks on Iran’s nuclear program and military leadership, saying it wanted to stop Tehran from building a nuclear weapon. Iran has denied it was trying to do that.

Trump negotiated a ceasefire after directing US warplanes to strike Iran’s Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites. Lawrence Haas, a senior fellow for US foreign policy at the American Foreign Policy Council, had reportedly characterised the ceasefire as a temporary respite from the ongoing “day-to-day cold war.”

Egypt and Ethiopia: According to the AP, mediation efforts, which do not directly involve the United States, have stalled in what is best described as heightened tensions, not war. During his first term, Trump tried to broker a deal between Ethiopia and Egypt. He could not get the countries to agree.

Advertisement

India and Pakistan: India denied Trump’s claims, saying there was no conversation between the US and India on trade in regards to the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the May conflict. It was not a "full-blown war", but a conflict that lasted for 7 days.

Serbia and Kosovo: The White House lists the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo as one that Trump resolved. But there has been no threat of war between the neighbours during Trump’s second term or any significant contribution from him this year to improve relations, AP reported.

Rwanda and Congo: Trump played a key role in peace efforts between the African neighbours, but he is not alone, and the conflict is far from over, the AP added. In June, the Congolese and Rwandan foreign ministers signed a peace deal at the White House. Later, in early December, the countries’ presidents signed a peace deal as Trump looked on.

Advertisement

But the M23 said it would not abide by an agreement that did not directly involve it. Days after the latest signing, the rebels seized another eastern Congo city before claiming to withdraw.

Armenia and Azerbaijan: In August last year, Trump hosted the leaders of both countries at the White House. They had signed a deal to end a decades-long conflict. The countries signed agreements intended to reopen key transportation routes and reaffirm their commitment to signing a peace treaty.

The text of the treaty was initialled by the foreign ministers, which indicates preliminary approval. But the leaders have yet to sign the treaty, and parliaments have yet to ratify it, reported the Associated Press.

Cambodia and Thailand: Under pressure from Trump, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire in last summer’s brief border conflict. But fighting flared again. A more detailed October agreement followed, also under Trump’s pressure. But heavy fighting broke out in early December. Thailand and Cambodia signed a new ceasefire agreement on 27 December.