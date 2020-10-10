Home >News >World >Trump says he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical (REUTERS)

Trump says he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago

1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 06:36 AM IST Reuters

Vaccine could be approved before the end of the year but will take time to distribute

US. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago.

" Right now I'm medication free. I'm not taking any medications as of, you know, probably eight hours ago," Trump said in the interview.

Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will begin by giving remarks to supporters outdoors at the White House on Saturday and then hold a rally in Florida two days later.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
The younger Trump flew on Air Force One to last week’s debate in Cleveland with President Donald Trump; first lady Melania Trump; spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany; Hope Hicks, a top White House adviser; Nicholas Luna, Trump’s personal assistant, and campaign manager Bill Stepien; all of whom later were found to have contracted the virus. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS)

Donald Trump Jr. to hit campaign trail after covid quarantine

1 min read . 05:28 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout