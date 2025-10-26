Trump says he will ‘immediately’ sign Thailand-Cambodia peace deal upon arrival in Malaysia ahead of ASEAN summit 2025

President Donald Trump said that he will sign a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia “immediately” upon his arrival in Malaysia on Sunday.

Trump, posting on Truth Social while aboard Air Force One en route to Asia, said that Thailand’s prime minister, who had asked to move up the signing following the death of the Kingdom’s queen mother, will be present “when we land".

“I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand. Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand. I will be seeing their wonderful Prime Minister when we land. In order to accommodate everyone for this major event, we will be signing the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival. See you soon!” Trump said.

Thailand-Cambodia conflict The long-standing border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia intensified in July this year, when troops clashed over five days, resulting in casualties and displacing thousands on both sides.

Malaysia-mediated ceasefire was put in effect in late July 2025, with ASEAN observers coordinated by Malaysia overseeing the truce.

On October 23, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to accelerate efforts to demarcate their shared boundary following a two-day special meeting of the Joint Commission held in Chanthaburi, Thailand. According to local media reports from both countries, the joint statement was issued after the Cambodia-Thai Joint Commission on Demarcation for the Land Boundary (JBC) convened on October 21-22 and reached several key agreements aimed at advancing and expediting the land demarcation process.

The statement, read by Bernama news agency, noted that both sides had agreed on several immediate measures, confirming that they have assigned the Joint Technical Survey Committee (JTSC) to immediately replace 15 Boundary Pillars at locations and with specifications decided by both sides.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that both countries are approaching near to finalising the Declaration of Thailand-Cambodia Relations to resolve the border issue. He added, "The ceremony will be witnessed by US President Donald Trump, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and other ASEAN leaders," as reported in the Nation.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, while releasing the joint statement on the Thai-Cambodia JBC meeting that concluded in Chanthaburi on October 22, said the meeting was conducted "in an atmosphere of friendship and cordiality," emphasising the two nations’ shared commitment to peacefully advancing the demarcation of their common land boundary through dialogue and technical cooperation, according to Khmer Times.

Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs and Co-Chairman of the Cambodian side headed the Cambodian delegation, while the Thai delegation was led by Prasas Prasasvinitchai, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-Chairman of the Thai side.

Thailand and Cambodia have long disputed control over various non-demarcated areas along their more than 800-kilometre shared land border. Central to the dispute are competing claims of ownership over the ancient Hindu temples of Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear, located on the Dangrek Mountains that form a natural border between the two countries.