Trump says he won’t participate in virtual debate with Biden

Trump is pushing to return to normal, having gone to the Oval Office on Wednesday, despite still being in the active phase of the virus. The campaigns had haggled over rule changes after the first debate, which was marked by a series of interruptions from Trump in particular. The campaign has said that Trump “intends to be ready to debate" by Oct. 15, and had opposed rule changes, such as a mute button that would allow moderators to cut off the microphone of a candidate.