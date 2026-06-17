Trump says ‘I’m the boss’ at G7 as leaders back Ukraine, tighten stance on Russia

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 17) set a blunt and unusual tone at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, telling a roomful of global leaders: “I’m the boss.”

The remark, delivered in front of fellow leaders during a session on global economic security, came as the Group of Seven countries signalled a more coordinated position on Ukraine and agreed on fresh measures aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

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The summit in France, brought together leaders seeking to project unity on global conflicts, supply chain risks, and energy security, even as divisions over strategy toward Moscow and Tehran remained visible.

Unified G7 stance on Ukraine and Russia

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Donald Trump's statement regarding his role at the G7 summit? ⌵ Donald Trump asserted his authority by declaring, 'I’m the boss' during a session on global economic security at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains. 2 Why did the G7 leaders express a united front on Ukraine? ⌵ The G7 leaders issued a joint statement backing Ukraine to enhance its diplomatic leverage before future negotiations, especially as Ukraine's military position improves. 3 How is the G7 addressing sanctions against Russia? ⌵ The G7 has agreed on fresh measures to increase pressure on Russia, including additional sanctions specifically targeting its oil and gas sectors. 4 What are the implications of Trump's unpredictable foreign policy at the G7 summit? ⌵ Trump's unpredictable foreign policy raises questions about the durability of U.S. commitments, especially concerning sanctions pressure and relations with Russia. 5 Should the U.S. maintain sanctions pressure on Russia according to G7 discussions? ⌵ While G7 leaders support a tougher stance against Russia, there are uncertainties regarding whether Trump will continue to enforce sanctions consistently.

The leaders issued a joint statement backing Ukraine’s position on the battlefield and signalling support for stronger sanctions against Russia. The move was widely interpreted as reinforcing Kyiv’s diplomatic leverage ahead of any future negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his allies had entered the summit aiming to persuade Washington that Ukraine’s military position is improving and that Moscow should not be allowed to dictate peace terms.

The statement marked a notable shift compared to last year’s G7 meeting in Canada, which ended without a unified position on Ukraine.

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters that Washington’s stance had evolved.

“There has been a change in position on the part of the United States and President Trump,” Carney said.

“There is a position that is harder toward Russia and more realistic, in our view, of the situation on the ground of the war.”

Trump signals tougher approach but keeps ambiguity While aligning more closely with allies on Russia, Trump maintained his characteristic unpredictability, leaving open questions about the durability of US commitments.

Leaders acknowledged that Ukraine’s battlefield position has improved, strengthening arguments for a negotiated settlement that does not favour Moscow.

Still, uncertainty remains over whether Trump will maintain sanctions pressure, including possible waivers linked to Russian oil exports.

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Officials also noted that bilateral discussions between Trump and Zelensky had not been confirmed at the summit.

Iran deal adds new geopolitical layer The summit also saw leaders discuss a preliminary agreement between the United States and Iran, which Trump described as an early-stage understanding rather than a final accord.

G7 leaders welcomed the development and signalled readiness to support its implementation, particularly through efforts to stabilise energy markets and reduce reliance on vulnerable shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, Trump emphasised that the deal was conditional and reversible.

“If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head,” he said.

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The remark underscored continuing volatility in U.S. foreign policy messaging, even as allies seek predictability on global security and energy issues.

Energy security and strategic recalibration In response to instability in the Middle East and ongoing conflict in Europe, G7 leaders also discussed diversifying energy supply chains and increasing strategic reserves to reduce exposure to disruptions in key maritime chokepoints.

The discussions reflected broader concerns about global economic fragmentation, with leaders focusing on critical minerals, trade imbalances, and supply chain resilience.

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