Trump says India-US will together beat coronavirus

The US is working with India to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump said late on Friday, as he praised Indian-American scientists and researchers.

The US will donate ventilators to India in its fight against the "invisible enemy", Trump said on social media platform, Twitter.

"I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy," said Trump's in the Twitter post.

On the vaccine, Trump said he was hopeful of a breakthrough by the end of this year. He also announced the appointment of a former pharmaceutical executive to spearhead project, ‘Operation Warp Speed’. The US has the highest number of covid-19 cases in the world, at over 1.4 million. Meanwhile, with more than 85,000 cases now, India has surpassed China's tally.

“I just got back a short while ago from India recently and we are working very much with India and we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people that you are talking about are working on the vaccine too. Great scientist and researchers," Trump told reporters at Rose Garden, White House, after unveiling massive effort to fast track the development of coronavirus vaccine before the year end.

Trump referred to his visit to India in February, which included travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi in 36 hours. The visit was a standalone India trip, the first ever by a US President.

Last month, India had lifted the ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which the US touted as potential treatment for covid-19, and cleared its export to the world's largest economy and other countries in the world.

"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!," Trump had tweeted.

India-US ties have bettered considerably in the recent years with the two nations now seen as 'engaged democracies' as opposed to 'estranged democracies', known as in the Cold War years.

