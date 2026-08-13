Trump says Iran has ‘No Money’, blasts Tehran over ‘300% INFLATION’ as he touts ‘WALL OF STEEL’ naval blockade in Strait

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States has “total control” over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, as tensions with Iran continue to escalate.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the US would likely maintain control of the waterway, describing the ongoing naval blockade as a “wall of steel.”

“The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!” Trump wrote.

Trump dismisses Iran’s military capabilities Trump sharply criticised Iran’s military strength, claiming Tehran has been left with limited capabilities following the conflict.

He said Iran has “no Navy” or “Air Force” and claimed the country’s remaining soldiers are unpaid. Trump also said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been “decimated” and was fleeing.

Trump further described Iran’s leadership as uncertain and claimed the country was suffering from severe economic problems.

Trump says Iran is ‘all talk and no action’ The US president also attacked Tehran’s ability to challenge Washington, writing that Iran had “No Money” and that its country was “shot.”

He accused Iran of relying on what he called “FAKE NEWS” and claimed inflation in the country had reached 300% and was worsening.

Trump concluded by declaring that Iran was no longer “the Bully of the Middle East,” adding, “Praise be to Allah!”

Trump’s Hormuz rhetoric hardens as US-Iran diplomacy continues Trump’s tough rhetoric over the Strait of Hormuz comes as Washington and Tehran continue behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts aimed at easing the crisis and restoring normal maritime traffic through the vital waterway.

Representatives from the United States and Iran have been engaged in indirect discussions over the terms of a possible arrangement to reduce tensions and allow shipping through the strait to return to normal.

Iran seeks compensation A key obstacle in the negotiations is reportedly Iran’s demand for compensation for war-related damage and economic losses linked to US sanctions.

Tehran has sought compensation in response to the conflict launched by Trump on February 28, as well as losses attributed to sanctions. Trump, however, has publicly rejected the demand.

Iranian officials have accused Washington of using military pressure and economic restrictions to force Tehran into accepting unilateral concessions.