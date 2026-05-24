Trump says Iran war deal to be announced 'shortly' as fate of Strait of Hormuz hangs in balance – What we know so far

President Trump said Saturday that a deal to end the war with Iran would be announced "shortly" and that the "final aspects" are currently being negotiated. The Iran Peace deal is designed to end the war, gradually open the Strait of Hormuz, and launch at least 30 days of more detailed negotiations on issues including Iran's nuclear program.

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Diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israel war against Iran edged towards a crossroads on Saturday, as President Donald Trump acknowledged that a final agreement remained uncertain, telling Axios he was weighing whether to conclude a peace deal or resume hostilities.

The fate of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply passes, sits at the heart of the negotiations.

Trump Describes Deal as Largely Negotiated but Outcome Uncertain Trump announced via his Truth Social platform that a peace agreement with Iran "has been largely negotiated," following phone calls with Pakistani mediator Field Marshal Asim Munir, Gulf allies and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He described his conversation with Netanyahu as one that "went very well."

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However, Trump told Axios the outcome was a "solid 50/50" as to whether he would be able to make a "good" deal or else "blow them to kingdom come." He added: “I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good.”

He met with senior advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, along with Vice President JD Vance, later on Saturday to review Iran's latest response.

What the Proposed Memorandum of Understanding Would Include According to Donald Trump's social media post and corroborating accounts from Iranian and regional officials, the preliminary framework being discussed, described as a Memorandum of Understanding, would cover several key provisions. Trump wrote that "final aspects and details of the deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," and added: "In addition to many other elements of the agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened."

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Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed that the two sides were in the "final stage of discussions," saying the MOU would address a gradual reopening of the strait, a lifting of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, and the release of frozen Iranian funds. A 30-to-60-day negotiation period on a more comprehensive agreement would follow.

Three senior Iranian officials told The New York Times that the agreement would halt fighting in both Iran and Lebanon, and could free approximately $25 billion in Iranian assets held overseas.

Iran Disputes Trump's Characterisation of the Deal's Progress Despite the cautious optimism expressed by some officials, Iran's Fars news agency, which is closely aligned with the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, pushed back against Trump's framing. The agency reported that the Strait of Hormuz would remain under Iranian control, and that Trump's assertion that an agreement was nearly finalised was "inconsistent with reality."

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A regional official with direct knowledge of the Pakistan-led mediation efforts told the Associated Press that while progress had been made, "last-minute disputes" could still unravel the effort.

Nuclear Programme Remains the Most Contentious Sticking Point The question of Iran's nuclear programme looms over the talks as the most intractable issue. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that there had been "some progress" in negotiations and "there might be some news later today," but underscored that Iran "can never have a nuclear weapon and must give up its enriched uranium," and that the Strait of Hormuz must be fully reopened “without tolls.”

Trump separately told Axios he would only accept a deal that addresses uranium enrichment and the fate of Iran's existing stockpile, yet analysts and officials have noted that those issues are unlikely to be resolved under any preliminary MOU. Iran has sought to defer nuclear negotiations to a later stage.

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Pakistan's Mediation Effort and Regional Diplomacy Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir, who has been serving as the principal mediator between Washington and Tehran, departed Iran on Saturday after holding talks with top officials in an effort to push the agreement across the line. Pakistan said there was "encouraging progress toward a final understanding," though no deal was finalised before his departure.

Regional mediators including Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have been engaged in intensive shuttle diplomacy over the past 24 hours, holding numerous calls with both Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Witkoff. Trump was also expected to hold a conference call with Gulf leaders, with the leaders of Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey among the anticipated participants.

Netanyahu Described as 'Torn' as Israel Urges Continued Strikes Israel's position on the emerging deal has added further complexity to the negotiations. Trump described Netanyahu as "torn," and a senior Israeli official confirmed that the prime minister and his aides remained in close contact with the White House. Israeli officials have privately urged Trump to launch another round of strikes rather than accept the deal currently on the table, believing military pressure could yield more favourable terms.

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Senator Lindsey Graham told Axios that there was a divergence of views among regional leaders and White House advisers. "Some leaders in the region have urged President Trump to strike Iran to weaken the regime and get a deal on better terms," he said, while others argued the deal currently available should be accepted, warning that "if Iran is attacked it has the ability to destroy substantial Gulf oil operations."

Graham expressed scepticism about warnings that Iran could not be deterred in the strait even after a major military campaign. "Count me as a strong skeptic that Iran can't be prevented from terrorizing the Strait of Hormuz and that we can't defend vital interests in the region after massive attacks against Iran — if they have been truly obliterated they shouldn't be able to do either," he said. "Time will tell. I am hoping for a good outcome still."

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Trump rejected the suggestion that Netanyahu was "worried" about the terms being negotiated, though he acknowledged that "some people would much rather have a deal and others would rather resume the war."

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Trump says Iran war deal to be announced 'shortly' as fate of Strait of Hormuz hangs in balance – What we know so far