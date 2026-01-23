Trump says ‘massive armada' going towards Iran, but claims ‘maybe we won’t...’

US President Trump said on Thursday that the US has a "massive" armada headed toward Iran — but that “maybe we won’t have to use it” — as he remained coy about his intentions.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on his way back to the United States after speaking to world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said, “We have a lot of ships going that direction. We have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we'll see what happens.”

“We have a big force going toward Iran. I'd rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely. We have an armada. We have a massive - massively heading in that direction. And maybe we won’t have to use it. We will see,” Trump said.

His statement came as the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Washington Thursday that the force had its "finger on the trigger" in the wake of mass protests.

Iran protests A fortnight of protests starting in late December shook Iran's leadership under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to news agency AFP, the prospect of immediate American action against Tehran appears to have receded, with both sides insisting on giving diplomacy a chance.

"I'd rather not see anything happen but we're watching them very closely," he added.

In a standoff marked by seesawing rhetoric, Trump had on Tuesday warned Iran's leaders the United States would "wipe them off the face of this Earth" if there was any attack on his life in response to a strike targeting Khamenei.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a speech Thursday, accused the United States and Israel of stoking the protests as a "cowardly revenge... for the defeat in the 12-Day War".

Trump has repeatedly warned of new military action against Iran after Washington backed and joined Israel's 12-day war in June aimed at degrading Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Giving their first official toll from the protests, Iranian authorities on Wednesday said 3,117 people were killed.

The statement from Iran's foundation for martyrs and veterans sought to draw a distinction between "martyrs", members of security forces or innocent bystanders, and what it called US-backed "rioters".

Of its toll of 3,117, it said 2,427 people were "martyrs".