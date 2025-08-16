Trump thinks Ukraine deal 'close', says 'Zelensky, Putin and I guess me too’ to meet next

At their high-stakes summit on Friday, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to make any breakthroughs regarding the situation in Ukraine.

While the meeting highlighted some areas of mutual understanding and appeared to renew a sense of camaraderie between the two leaders, it made no progress in establishing a ceasefire.

However, Trump noted plans for a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin, stating, “They’re going to arrange a Zelensky-Putin meeting, and I suppose I'll be part of it too. European countries need to get involved.”

Trump, fond of calling himself a master deal-maker, rolled out the red carpet for Putin at an Alaska air base for the first time the Russian leader was allowed on Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“We're not there yet, but we've made progress. There's no deal until there's a deal,” Trump said.

He called the meeting “extremely productive” with “many points” agreed, although he did not offer specifics.

Putin also spoke in general terms of cooperation in a joint press appearance that lasted just 12 minutes. “We hope that the understanding we have reached will... pave the way for peace in Ukraine,” Putin said.

As Trump mused about a second meeting, Putin smiled and said in English: “Next time in Moscow.”

In recent days, Russia has made gains on the battlefield, potentially giving President Vladimir Putin more leverage in future ceasefire negotiations. However, in a countermove, Ukraine announced the recapture of several villages just as Putin was flying in, signalling resilience on the front lines.

Trump, under pressure to take a tougher stance after being widely criticised for his submissive demeanour during the 2018 Helsinki summit, had vowed to be firm with Putin this time.

Notably, Zelensky was not included in the meeting. He has so far rejected Trump’s pressure to concede any Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russian forces.

Zelensky has ruled out formally handing Moscow any territory and is also seeking a security guarantee backed by the United States. Trump said he would call Zelenskiy and NATO leaders to update them on the Alaska talks.

Ukraine's opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on the Telegram messaging app, “It seems Putin has bought himself more time. No ceasefire or de-escalation has been agreed upon.”

