Trump says no one ‘purposefully’ targeted Iranian girls’ school as US probe continues

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 17) said that nobody intentionally targeted a girls’ school in Iran during the February conflict, as a US military investigation into the deadly strike continues.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026, Trump acknowledged the ongoing inquiry and said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under review.

Advertisement

“That’s under investigation,” Trump said.

He added: “Nobody did that on purpose.”

Trump also noted that mistakes can occur during wartime, while stopping short of commenting on the findings of the probe.

Deadly strike remains under scrutiny The strike took place on February 28, the first day of the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Iranian authorities initially said more than 175 students and teachers were killed when a missile struck a primary school in Minab. Updated figures released by Iranian state media this week put the death toll at 155.

According to the revised breakdown, 73 boys, 47 girls, 26 teachers, seven parents, a school bus driver and a pharmacy technician working at a nearby clinic were among those killed.

Advertisement

The incident has become one of the most controversial episodes of the conflict and remains the subject of an extensive US military investigation.

US military investigation underway Reports citing sources familiar with the inquiry have indicated that preliminary findings suggested a US Tomahawk cruise missile may have struck the school because of a targeting error.

The Pentagon has since elevated the investigation, although it has not publicly confirmed any preliminary conclusions.

Last month, Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, told lawmakers that the investigation was particularly complex.

“The investigation is complex,” Cooper testified, noting that the school was located near what US officials describe as an active Iranian cruise missile facility.

Archived records of the school's website reportedly show that the educational institution was situated adjacent to a compound operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Advertisement

US officials have also been reported as examining whether outdated intelligence may have contributed to the targeting process.

Iran rejects US explanation Iran has strongly disputed claims that the school was connected to a military installation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei described the US assertions as an attempt to justify the attack.

“This shameless distortion is a clear attempt to obscure the severe reality of the 28 February missile attacks, which resulted in the tragic slaughtering of over 170 school children and their teachers,” Baghaei wrote on social media.

He further stated: “Targeting an active educational institution during school hours constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and is a clear war crime.”

Baghaei said US officials and military commanders involved in authorising the strike should be held accountable under international law.

Advertisement

Iran honours victims during World Cup campaign The tragedy has become a powerful symbol inside Iran.

Earlier this week, Iranian authorities commemorated the victims of the Minab strike, while the national football team paid tribute during its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The team has been competing under the name “Minab 168” and wearing gold pins on its uniforms in memory of those killed.

Iranian officials said the tribute reflects the country's determination to preserve the memory of the students, teachers and civilians who died in the attack.

Trump says he will await final findings Trump initially suggested that Iran may have been responsible for the incident but later backed away from that claim, saying he did not have sufficient information.

The US President has since maintained that the investigation should be allowed to run its course.

Advertisement

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Trump says no one ‘purposefully’ targeted Iranian girls’ school as US probe continues