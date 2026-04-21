Trump says no time for extending ceasefire with Iran: ‘I expect to be bombing because…’

President Donald Trump stated he is ready to resume bombings in Iran if negotiations fail. He emphasised the military's preparedness and expressed urgency for Iran to negotiate, indicating he ‘does not have time’ to extend ceasefire

Garvit Bhirani
Updated21 Apr 2026, 07:22 PM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks about research into mental health treatments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks about research into mental health treatments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. (REUTERS)(REUTERS)

United States President Donald Trump has said he is prepared to resume bombardment of Iran if upcoming talks fail to make progress. He asserted that he has no time for extending ceasefire with Tehran.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Trump was asked whether he would restart strikes if the negotiations in Islamabad do not yield results.

“Well, I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with. But, you know, we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” Trump stated.

When asked if he would maintain the ceasefire in case of progress in the next round of talks with Iran, Trump mentioned, "Well, I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time." He added that Iran "had a choice" and "they have to negotiate."

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

Donald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

HomeNewsWorldTrump says no time for extending ceasefire with Iran: ‘I expect to be bombing because…’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.