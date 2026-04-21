Trump says no time for extending ceasefire with Iran: ‘I expect to be bombing because…’

United States President Donald Trump has said he is prepared to resume bombardment of Iran if upcoming talks fail to make progress. He asserted that he has no time for extending ceasefire with Tehran.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Trump was asked whether he would restart strikes if the negotiations in Islamabad do not yield results.

“Well, I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with. But, you know, we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” Trump stated.

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When asked if he would maintain the ceasefire in case of progress in the next round of talks with Iran, Trump mentioned, "Well, I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time." He added that Iran "had a choice" and "they have to negotiate."

(This is a developing story. More to come)