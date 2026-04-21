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Trump says no time for extending ceasefire with Iran: ‘I expect to be bombing because…’

President Donald Trump stated he is ready to resume bombings in Iran if negotiations fail. He emphasised the military's preparedness and expressed urgency for Iran to negotiate, indicating he ‘does not have time’ to extend ceasefire

Garvit Bhirani
Updated21 Apr 2026, 07:22 PM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks about research into mental health treatments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks about research into mental health treatments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. (REUTERS)(REUTERS)
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United States President Donald Trump has said he is prepared to resume bombardment of Iran if upcoming talks fail to make progress. He asserted that he has no time for extending ceasefire with Tehran.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Trump was asked whether he would restart strikes if the negotiations in Islamabad do not yield results.

“Well, I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with. But, you know, we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” Trump stated.

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When asked if he would maintain the ceasefire in case of progress in the next round of talks with Iran, Trump mentioned, "Well, I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time." He added that Iran "had a choice" and "they have to negotiate."

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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