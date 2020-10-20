Subscribe
Home >News >World >Trump says people tired of hearing about Covid
President Donald Trump waves to a cheering crowd as he arrives for a campaign rally

Trump says people tired of hearing about Covid

1 min read . 12:05 PM IST Agencies

Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert.

President Donald Trump says people are tired of hearing from Dr Anthony Fauci “and all these idiots" about the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump says people are tired of hearing from Dr Anthony Fauci "and all these idiots" about the coronavirus.

Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert.

Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert.

Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a “disaster" but said he'd create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor.

Fauci is head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force. Trump has needled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks. Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.

Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, 74, and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, 77, are slated to face their final debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on October 22.

Under the new rules, Trump and Biden will each have two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak at the beginning of every 15-minute segment of the debate.

