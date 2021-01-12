Trump says rally before Capitol riot was ‘totally appropriate’

President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that his speech last week to thousands of supporters, encouraging them to march on Congress, had anything to do with violence that broke out shortly after.

"They've analyzed my speech in my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody to the tee just thought it was totally appropriate," Trump told reporters before flying out for a trip to Texas.

On January 6, he told a large crowd in Washington that the presidential election was stolen and that they should march on Congress and show "strength." The crowd broke into Congress and forced frightened lawmakers to abandon a ceremony putting the legal stamp on Democrat Joe Biden's election win.

Democrats and several Republicans have decried Trump’s role in inciting a mob that went on to force its way into the Capitol in a chaotic scene that left five people dead.

The House is set to issue a largely futile ultimatum to Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, demanding he invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to go through with a vote on a single article of impeachment as soon as Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Trump, who has been silent after social media companies banned him from their platforms over his incendiary posts, made the remarks Tuesday as he departed the White House for Alamo, Texas.

“It’s really a terrible thing they’re doing," Trump told reporters.

He also criticized impeachment moves by Democratic lawmakers.

"This impeachment is causing tremendous anger and they're doing it, and it's really a terrible thing that they're doing," Trump said. He added that the move to impeach him, on a charge of inciting insurrection over the Capitol attack, was a continuation of the "witch hunt" against him.





