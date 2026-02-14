Trump says regime change in Iran ‘would be the best thing' after warning of 'traumatic consequences'

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a regime change in Iran "would be the best thing that could happen."

When asked if he wanted regime change in Iran, Trump responded that it "seems like that would be the best thing that could happen."

He declined to share who he wanted to take over Iran, but said "there are people."

While speaking to reporters, he said on Friday, "For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives while they talk. Legs blown off, arms blown off, faces blown off. We've been going on for a long time so let's see what happens."

Trump added, "In the meantime, tremendous power has arrived and additional power, as you know, and other carriers are going out shortly. So we'll see it out."

"Get it settled for once and for all, and that'll be good," the US President said on Friday.

US sends second carrier to Middle East Trump's statement came a day after his administration reportedly ordered the second aircraft carrier to sail from the Caribbean Sea to the Middle East, reports claimed.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and three guided-missile destroyers had already arrived in the Middle East more than two weeks ago.

The carrier Gerald R Ford will join the carrier Abraham Lincoln, several guided-missile destroyers, fighter jets and surveillance aircraft that have been moved to the Middle East in recent weeks, Reuters reported.

The Gerald R. Ford, the United States' newest and the world's largest carrier, has been operating in the Caribbean with its escort ships and took part in operations in Venezuela earlier this year.

Trump's military moves and tough talk came even as Washington and Tehran seek to revive diplomacy over Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West.

Trump warns Iran of 'very traumatic' consequences Earlier on Thursday, Trump had also threatened Iran, warning it of "very traumatic" consequences if it fails to make a nuclear deal.

"We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic. I don't want that to happen, but we have to make a deal," Trump said.

US to hold negotiations in Iran A source briefed on the matter told Reuters that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will hold negotiations with Iran on Tuesday in Geneva.

It may also involve representatives from Oman acting as mediators.