Trump says resolution to end Russia-Ukraine war ‘getting closer than people realise,' to meet Zelenskyy in Turkiye

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) claimed that a resolution to end the more-than-four-year-old Russia-Ukraine war is "getting closer than people realize," adding that he will discuss the Ukraine talks this week in Turkiye during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit.

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Trump's remarks come days after he spoke with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Reuters reported. However, he gave no specific reason for his claim that a solution to end the conflict was in sight. To make matters worse, Moscow launched overnight drone and missile strikes on Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, and the surrounding region that killed 28 people.

Trump spoke with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts The US President said he had a "good call" with Putin on the Fourth of July holiday. Speaking about his conversation with Putin, Trump said, "This is one that I think we're getting much closer than people realize. And President Putin wants it to end. I will tell you that very strongly."

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A Kremlin aide said the discussion lasted 85 minutes and included the US president's offer to help explore ways to advance peace efforts. Describing the call that took place on 4 July, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, "The American president once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis."

Commenting on his conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump said, "And President Zelenskiy actually wants it to end now. And we're going to be going to NATO, and we're going to be talking about it, and I think we're going to get it," and added, "I think we're going to get it ended. It's been a terrible situation."

Kremlin says US position on ending the conflict unchanged According to the report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he believed Washington's position on resolving the conflict remained unchanged. Speaking to reporters, Peskov said that both Putin and Trump previously agreed to continue contacts "in the near future," and added that Moscow believed that Trump held a consistent position on the conflict.

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Peskov further said, "You know, President Trump, the U.S. president, has a fairly consistent stance, and all these fabrications about him supposedly changing his views like a weather vane are, of course, untrue."

The Kremlin spokesperson went on to say, "He is consistent and confident in his understanding of what is happening, but, most importantly, he (Trump) is open to listening to the information that is conveyed to him by Putin."

Zelenskyy describes call with Trump as "very good" The Ukrainian President, who is set to meet Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, described his weekend telephonic conversation with the US President as "very good." Speaking to the Financial Times, Zelenskyy noted that Trump told him that Kyiv "is doing very well" with its long-range drone campaign on Russian oil industry targets that has triggered fuel shortages inside Moscow.

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When asked if this was enough to bring the US President to Kyiv's side, the Ukrainian President noted that he felt the Republican leader was viewing the conflict in a new light. Zelenskyy said, "President Trump wants to be where there’s success," and added, "That’s tied to many things - not only to his personality, but to the approaching (U.S. midterm) elections, to his status, to his belief in how this war can be ended."

Russia launches attack on Kyiv On the intervening night of 5 and 6 July, Moscow launched a wave of drones and missiles targeting Kyiv. The strike took place just hours after Zelenskyy cautioned that Russia was preparing another major assault. In a post on X, he said, "This is typical of Putin: right after America’s Independence Day and before the NATO Summit in Ankara."

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Also Read | Russia's attack on Kyiv leaves 10 dead as war casualties surpass 2 million

In a separate post, Zelenskyy wrote, "Last night, Kyiv came under a massive Russian attack. Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 attack drones. Response efforts are still underway. Damage has been recorded at more than 10 locations across the city, including residential buildings."

Moscow has intensified attacks on Kyiv at a time when Putin admitted that the country is going through a difficult time.

The focus will now be on Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy in Ankara and on whether the US President will finally be able to fulfill his claim of ending the four-year-long war.

Key Takeaways Trump's optimism about resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict is contingent on his discussions with both Zelenskyy and Putin.

Despite ongoing attacks on Kyiv, diplomatic efforts continue to seek a resolution.

The timing of Trump's NATO meeting with Zelenskyy coincides with escalated military actions from Russia, highlighting the fragile situation.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.