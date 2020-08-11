Home >News >world >Trump says retirement account of Americans are doing 'fantastically'
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.

Trump says retirement account of Americans are doing 'fantastically'

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2020, 11:21 AM IST Bloomberg

Fidelity says the average 401(k) balance increased 14% in the second quarter as individual investors largely stayed the course after the March rout in equities caused a 19% decline in account balances

President Donald Trump is continuing to cite 401(k) balances as a key economic indicator, saying retirement accounts are doing great even during the Covid-19 recession. New data from Fidelity Investments shows he’s mostly right.

Fidelity said Tuesday that the average 401(k) balance increased 14% in the second quarter as individual investors largely stayed the course after the March rout in equities caused a 19% decline in account balances.

“So, 401(k)s are doing fantastically," Trump said Saturday as he signed a series of stimulus-related orders. “I hope you kept your stocks. I hope you didn’t sell. I hope you had confidence in your president and confidence that the president was going to be reelected."

The average balance of $104,400 is now just $1,800 less than a year ago.

That’s in contrast to the Great Recession, when many workers moved their nest eggs out of stocks in favor of safer investments, said Eliza Badeau, vice president of Fidelity.

“People who did have that knee-jerk reaction, those are the people who lost out on the long term growth in equity," she said.

A separate Charles Schwab survey of 1,000 401(k) account holders found that 59% have taken no action on their accounts in response to the coronavirus. Among those that did take action, people were more likely to increase their contributions or stock exposure than decrease them.

Trump administration policies aren’t hurting. Individual retirement account balances increased 13%, helped in part by a delay in the tax filing deadline that gave people more time to contribute for the 2019 tax year.

And while the CARES act allowed for hardship withdrawals, only 3% of investors took advantage, mostly employees of health care and manufacturing companies, Badeau said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump is being removed by a member of the secret service from the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington

Donald Trump escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

2 min read . 07:25 AM IST
US Retirement accounts lose $2 trillion in 15 months

US Retirement accounts lose $2 trillion in 15 months

2 min read . 08 Oct 2008
Photo: Rahat Indori Twitter handle

Poet Rahat Indori admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout