President Donald Trump said that the stock market’s recent upward trajectory shows that traders think his administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak has been a success.

“The market is actually brilliant," Trump said at a White House news conference on Saturday. “They’re viewing it like we’ve done a good job. They view it that way."

The benchmark S&P 500 index rose for a second straight day on Friday to close at its highest level since March 10. The index is up about 8% over the last seven days and has retraced much of the ground lost through March 23.

About 49% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the outbreak while about 48% approve, according to an analysis of polls by FiveThirtyEight.

There have been more than 726,000 cases of the disease in the U.S. and nearly 38,000 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

