Trump Says Suspect in Custody, Officer Shot But ‘Doing Great’

President Donald Trump said a suspect who disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday was carrying multiple weapons but was subdued and in custody.

“A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service,” Trump said at a press briefing at the White House Saturday.

Trump said the incident was “probably a lone shooter” and indicated that police were searching the suspect’s residence in California.

Trump praised the efforts of law enforcement and said that one officer was shot, but protected by a bullet-proof vest. That officer is “doing great,” Trump said.

Secret Service apprehended a suspect at the Washington Hilton, where the event was being held. Trump and other senior US officials were evacuated from the event in Washington, DC, immediately after after shots were fired just outside the ballroom. Trump earlier said Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump and members of his Cabinet were safe.

“As you know this is not the first time in the past couple of years that our republic has been attacked by a would-be assassin who sought to kill,” Trump said. “In light of this evening’s events, I asked that all Americans recommit with their hearts and resolving our difference peacefully.”

The dinner was canceled and guests were asked to leave the venue. Trump said the event would be rescheduled within the next 30 days.

Witnesses said they saw an individual running past security, down the stairs and toward the ballroom hosting the event. Security officials fired multiple rounds at the individual, witnesses said.

The dinner is a fundraiser with proceeds going in part to scholarships for journalism students. Attendees number in the thousands, attracting scores of journalists, politicians, business leaders and celebrities.

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