Trump says tariffs are reciprocal. They aren’t.
David Luhnow , Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Apr 2025, 04:40 PM IST
SummaryNew levies mean that in many cases, the U.S. will be charging other countries more than what they charge America.
Donald Trump has repeatedly said that his move to impose wide-ranging tariffs is based on the simple concept of reciprocity: The U.S. should put the same conditions on imports from other countries that they impose on our goods through tariffs and other trade barriers.
