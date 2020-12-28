Trump says the Covid relief bill is much more restoring unemployment benefits

On signing the Covid relief bill on Sunday evening, US President Donald Trump said the bill means the restoration of unemployment benefits, money for vaccine distribution.

A statement from US President said, I'm signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits...add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution and much more.

In surprise move, Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday evening at his private club in Florida, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

The signing came after a day of vocal criticism from Republicans and Democrats over his objections to the bipartisan agreement, which passed the House and Senate by large margins with lawmakers believing they had Trump’s support.

His eleventh-hour demands, including a push for larger relief checks and scaled-back spending, had blindsided members of both parties. His subsequent foot-dragging resulted in a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions struggling to make ends meet and threatened a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic.

However, Sunday evening, after a rare day of being mostly silent on Twitter, Trump posted that “good news" was coming on the Covid relief bill, raising hopes that he planned to sign the legislation he’d criticized for days.

It was not immediately clear why Trump, who has refused to concede defeat to Biden, changed his mind on the stimulus package. His resistance had threatened to inject further chaos into the final stretch of his presidency.

White House officials have been tight-lipped about Trump's thinking but a source familiar with the situation said some advisers had urged him to relent because they did not see the point of refusing.

Earlier, Republican Senator Pat Toomey said Trump risked being remembered for creating “chaos and misery" at the end of his term if he takes no action on two crucial and intertwined spending bills and triggers a government shutdown.

The Trump administration helped negotiate the stimulus effort, and if the president believes direct stimulus checks should be increased, he should approve the current proposal and return to Congress with a request for more aid, Pennsylvania’s Toomey said on “Fox News Sunday."

The $2,000-per-person checks demanded by Trump are too high for people who haven’t lost income as a result of Covid-19, Toomey said, making the case for more targeted aid. earlier on Sunday.

Asian Market Surge

Asian stock markets rose Monday after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package, helping to reduce uncertainty as governments re-impose travel and business curbs in response to a new coronavirus variant.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced as traders returned to work following a three-day Christmas weekend.

S&P 500 contracts climbed as the White House confirmed that Trump had approved the combined $2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief and government funding package.

