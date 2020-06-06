US President Donald Trump said on Friday his administration has 2 million coronavirus vaccines "ready to go".

"We had a meeting on vaccines yesterday (Thursday), we are doing incredibly well. We can have some very positive surprises. Tremendous progress is being made on vaccines. In fact, we are ready to go in terms of transportation and logistics. We have over 2 million ready to go, if it checks out for safety," said Trump at a press conference in White House.

In fact, we are ready to go in terms of transportation & logistics. We have over 2 million ready to go, if it checks out for safety: US President Donald Trump. #COVID19 https://t.co/I4HDg12u9c — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020

The Trump administration has selected five companies, including Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc, as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.

The other companies are Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co Inc, according to the paper.

The selected companies will get access to additional government funds, help in running clinical trials, and financial and logistical support, the paper reported.

There is no approved vaccine for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

US is the most affected country by coronavirus with 1.94 confirmed cases and 1,11,000 deaths so far.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via