Trump Says Ukraine War Must End as Senate Advances Aid Package
Donald Trump said that war between Ukraine and Russia must end, reiterating his disapproval for sending more aid overseas as the Senate seeks to move forward with a package to provide emergency funding for Ukraine and Israel.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said that war between Ukraine and Russia must end, reiterating his disapproval for sending more aid overseas as the Senate seeks to move forward with a package to provide emergency funding for Ukraine and Israel.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message