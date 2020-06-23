Trump says US China trade deal is fully intact

US President Donald Trump today said that the US-China trade deal is fully intact. "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement", Trump said in a tweet.

His remarks comes after Peter Navarro, director of trade and manufacturing policy at the White House, told Fox News “it’s over," when asked a question that was focused on the China trade deal.

“(Trump) obviously really wanted to hang onto this trade deal as much as possible. And he wanted them to make good on the promises, because there had been progress made on that trade deal, but given everything that’s happened and all the things you just listed, is that over?" Navarro was asked.

“It's over, yes," Navarro replied.

Later on, Navarro said his comments had been taken out of context and had nothing to do with the deal.

(Inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via