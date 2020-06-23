Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >Trump says US China trade deal is fully intact
US President Donald Trump.

Trump says US China trade deal is fully intact

1 min read . 08:58 AM IST Livemint

  • The US-China trade deal is fully intact, Donald Trump tweeted
  • In January, the two countries had reached an interim trade deal to reduce tariff tensions

US President Donald Trump today said that the US-China trade deal is fully intact. "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement", Trump said in a tweet.

US President Donald Trump today said that the US-China trade deal is fully intact. "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement", Trump said in a tweet.

His remarks comes after Peter Navarro, director of trade and manufacturing policy at the White House, told Fox News “it’s over," when asked a question that was focused on the China trade deal.

His remarks comes after Peter Navarro, director of trade and manufacturing policy at the White House, told Fox News “it’s over," when asked a question that was focused on the China trade deal.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“(Trump) obviously really wanted to hang onto this trade deal as much as possible. And he wanted them to make good on the promises, because there had been progress made on that trade deal, but given everything that’s happened and all the things you just listed, is that over?" Navarro was asked.

“It's over, yes," Navarro replied.

Later on, Navarro said his comments had been taken out of context and had nothing to do with the deal.

(Inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated