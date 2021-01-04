OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Trump says US Covid cases, deaths exaggerated
US President Donald Trump (AP)
US President Donald Trump (AP)

Trump says US Covid cases, deaths exaggerated

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 05:20 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

The US has the most COVID-19 cases in the world reporting over 20.5 million cases

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the record-breaking numbers of new COVID-19 cases, nearly 300,000 in the past 24 hours, are exaggerated due to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) method of counting.

"The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)'s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low," Trump wrote in a tweet.

The outgoing president added, "'When in doubt, call it Covid.' Fake News!"

Trump in another tweet hit out at the mainstream media for not giving credit to him and his administration rather Dr Anthony Fauci, the US top infectious disease expert is being lauded for handling the pandemic.

"Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, such an incredible job, yet he works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work. Gee, could this just be more Fake News," the President wrote.

The US has the most COVID-19 cases in the world reporting over 20.5 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

