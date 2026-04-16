Trump says US pushing ‘historic’ Israel-Lebanon talks after 34 years, ‘trying to get a little breathing room’

US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Lebanon are set to hold ‘historic' talks on Thursday, April 16.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the move is aimed at easing long-standing tensions between the two countries. “Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon,” he said. “It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!”

This is the first time that the two sides have agreed to talk in over three decades.

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war on March 2 after Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked Israel. More than 2,000 people have been killed by Israeli strikes since.

On Tuesday, the United States hosted a trilateral meeting with Israel and Lebanon, marking their first high-level engagement since 1993.

Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday of two central objectives in the talks with Lebanon: "First, the dismantling of Hezbollah; second, a sustainable peace... achieved through strength."

Israel's cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said, according to a Reuters report. The Financial Times reported a ceasefire could be announced soon, citing Lebanese officials.

Ending the fighting in Lebanon was a key sticking point in earlier peace talks, along with how to deal with Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

What happened during the trilateral meeting According to the US Department of State, the talks focused on launching direct negotiations, with all sides expressing willingness to move toward a ceasefire, security cooperation and a broader peace framework.

The US backed Lebanon's plans to restore the monopoly of force and curb external influence, and hoped that the talks would go beyond the scope of the 2024 agreement and pave the way for a comprehensive peace deal, while reaffirming Israel's right to defend itself against continued attacks by Hezbollah.

According to an official statement, the US affirmed that any agreement to cease hostilities must be reached between the two governments, brokered by the United States, and not through any separate track.

The United States highlighted that these negotiations have the potential to unlock significant reconstruction assistance and economic recovery for Lebanon and expand investment opportunities for both countries.

Pakistan's Munir in Tehran to broker peace between US and Iran Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to try to prevent a renewal of the conflict. A senior Iranian source told Reuters that he, who had mediated the last round of talks, would seek "to narrow gaps" between the two sides.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi posted on X welcoming Munir and said Tehran was committed to "promoting peace and stability in the region."

According to a Reuters report, US and Iranian officials were weighing a return to Pakistan for further talks as early as the coming weekend, after negotiations ended on Sunday without a breakthrough.

"We feel good about the prospects of a deal," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a news conference on Wednesday, calling conversations mediated by Pakistan "productive and ongoing."

She denied reports that the US had formally requested an extension of a two-week ceasefire agreed by the two sides on April 8.