Trump says US will report coronavirus origins, EU backs independent probe

WASHINGTON : President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States would release its report detailing the origins of the novel coronavirus over time, but gave not other details or timeline.

"We will be reporting very definitively over a period of time," the Republican president told reporters at the White House.

Trump, who initially praised China over its response to the outbreak but has since blamed Beijing harshly over the virus, also said that he has not spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, the European Union has said that it will put forward a proposal to the World Health Assembly calling for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus.

The EU is a co-sponsor of the plan that will be put forward at the assembly’s May 18 meeting, European Commission spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson said by email on Tuesday. The bloc is consulting with World Health Organization members and regional groups on the wording of the proposal, she added.

“The draft resolution envisages calling for an independent review on lessons learnt from the international health response to the coronavirus, to strengthen future global health security preparedness," Battu-Henriksson said.

The meeting of the WHO’s decision-making body later this month is shaping up as a test of China’s diplomatic standing in the wake of the pandemic. In addition to calls for an independent probe, nations such as the US are also pushing to reinstate Taiwan — which Beijing views as a province — as an observer to the assembly.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated