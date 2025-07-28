Trump says will cut 50-day deadline for Russia to end Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will cut the 50-day deadline he gave to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

"I'm disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him. So we're going to have to look and I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number," Trump said while speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of their meeting in Turnberry in western Scotland.

In Russia, the Moscow Exchange Index (MOEX) declined by 0.93% on Monday after Trump’s comments on reducing 50-day deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Also Read | Elon Musk ordered shutdown of Starlink satellite service in Sept 2022

After Trump’s comments, Ukraine thanked him for delivering a clear message of peace.

Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on social media X: "Thanks to President Trump for standing firm and delivering a clear message of peace through strength."

Advertisement

"When America leads with strength, others think twice," he added.

“I think I already know the answer, what’s going to happen,” Trump said, indicating further skepticism that Putin would come to the negotiating table and commit to a ceasefire.

Earlier this month, Trump had issued the 50-day deadline and threatened to impose stiff economic penalties on Russia if it does not end hostilities with Ukraine.

The US president had said he would impose 100% tariffs on countries who buy Russian exports such as oil. Washington and other capitals allied with Kyiv view such oil purchases as a form of tacit support for Russia, helping to bolster its economy and undercut sanctions.

Since Trump’s renewed sanctions threat, Russia has continued to launch blistering missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Advertisement

Also Read | Zelenskiy Plans to Ask Europe to Help Pay Ukraine’s Soldiers

NATO allies are also moving to ramp up pressure on Putin, with Germany in advanced talks with the US and other allies to help deliver additional Patriot air-defense systems to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy’s government has made air defense a top priority as weeks of Russian attacks take their toll on Ukrainian cities.