Home >News >world >Trump says will unilaterally suspend payroll taxes if no deal on coronavirus aid
U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S.

1 min read . 06:34 AM IST Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Friday to act unilaterally to suspend payroll taxes for all Americans through the end of 2020 and possibly longer and extend supplemental unemployment benefits and other coronavirus aid if no deal can be reached with Democrats on a new spending bill.

"If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need," Trump told a news conference. He added that an executive order could be signed by the end of the week, without specifying whether he meant this week or next week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

