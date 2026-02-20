Trump says ‘would love’ to have China, Russia on Board of Peace — 'They've been invited'

US President Donald Trump expressed his desire to have China and Russia on the Board of Peace. His statement came after the Board's inaugural meeting on Thursday.

Trump said, "A lot of countries are going through the process of getting on the board... I would love to have China and Russia on the board; they have been invited."

Both Russia and China have received an invitation from Trump, but have not announced any decision on joining the Board of Peace.

Trump flaunts ‘good relations’ with Xi During his address at the Board of Peace meeting, Trump flaunted his "good relations" with Chinese President XI Jinping.

"I have a very good relationship with President Xi. I'm going to China in April. That's going to be a wild one. Last time I went to China, President Xi treated me so well," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"He gave me a display. I never saw so many soldiers all the same height, exactly the same height. I said, if they put their helmets down, you could have played pool on the top of their heads. And it was pretty amazing," Trump added.

‘Make sure the United Nations is viable’ Trump also said that the newly formed ‘Board of Peace’ would "almost be looking over" the United Nations to ensure it functions effectively.

"The Board of Peace is going to be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly," Trump said during the meeting, adding that the US would help improve the UN's facilities and financial stability.

"We're going to make sure its facilities are good. They need help, and they need help money-wise. We're going to help them money-wise, and we're going to make sure the United Nations is viable," he stated.

US to contribute $10 billion During the meeting, Trump also announced that the United States would contribute $10 billion to the Board of Peace to support its mission of resolving global conflicts.

He reportedly said the Board would initially focus on reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The Board of Peace, according to Trump, is aimed at strengthening international conflict resolution mechanisms and enhancing cooperation to address global crises.

Delegations from more than 40 countries participated in the meeting, but key United Nations Security Council members, including France, Britain, Russia, and China, did not join. The European Union has opted not to take a seat on the Board, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Trump first proposed the Board of Peace in September as part of a second phase of the US-brokered 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan.

The Board will oversee a "founding Executive Board", which comprises Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, as reported by CNN.