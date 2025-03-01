Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 's meeting with Donald Trump ended in disaster on Friday, after they clashed in an extraordinary exchange before the world's media at the White House over the war with Russia.

Zelensky saw the Oval Office meeting as a chance to keep the US from siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invaded Ukraine three years ago. Instead, President Trump and VP JD Vance blasted the Ukranaian president, accusing him of disrespect. Tensions with Kyiv’s key wartime ally hit a new low.