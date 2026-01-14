Trump scoffs at Greenland PM's remark on remaining with Denmark as US eyes Arctic island—'gonna be a big problem'

After repeated threats of a US takeover of Greenland, President Donald Trump on Tuesday scoffed at Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen's remark on the Arctic island's preference to remain with Denmark, calling it a "big problem".

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, US local time, Trump stated that he "disagreed" with Nielsen, stressing that he had "no idea" who he was.

‘Big problem for him’ "The premier of Greenland said today, 'We prefer to stay with Denmark,'" a reporter told Trump, and sought his comments on the remark.

"Who said that?" asked Trump, before saying, "Well, that's their problem. I disagree with him. I don't know who he is. Don't know anything about him. But that's gonna be a big problem for him."

Nielsen's comment came at a news conference in Copenhagen, held alongside Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, wherein the Greenland PM said, "We are now facing a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark."

"The United States has once again reiterated its desire to take over Greenland. This is something that the governing coalition in Greenland cannot accept under any circumstances," the Arctic island's government further said in a statement.

"As part of the Danish commonwealth, Greenland is a member of NATO, and the defence of Greenland must therefore be through NATO," the statement added.

Trump's Greenland plans Trump and Nielsen's comments come ahead of an anticipated meeting between US officials and the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland on Wednesday, which is expected to have Vice President J D Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in attendance.

The development also comes days after Trump threatened action on Greenland, asserting that his government would have to "do something" about the Arctic island, "whether they like it or not".

Trump justified his ambitions by citing potential Russian or Chinese aggression.

“We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland — and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor. I would like to make a deal the easy way,” Trump had said.

On Tuesday, officials also indicated that an action on Greenland could be taken soon.