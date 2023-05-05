Mr. Bragg’s office argued that the proposed restrictions, which Mr. Trump opposes, are necessary to protect the integrity of the proceedings and the safety of case participants, citing the former president’s history of attacking judges, jurors and others. They have asked the judge to issue a protective order that allows Mr. Trump to view some sensitive evidence only in the presence of his lawyers, and that defense attorneys show evidence from witness cellphones to Mr. Trump only with prosecutors’ consent. They have also asked that Mr. Trump be barred from disclosing materials to third parties or posting them on social media.