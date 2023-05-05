Donald Trump sought to move Manhattan prosecutors’ criminal case against him to federal court, part of his bid to attack felony charges connected to his payment of hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election.
His lawyers argued in a court filing that the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should be taken out of state court because it accuses Mr. Trump of conduct that occurred while he was president.
“Never before has a local elected prosecutor criminally prosecuted a defendant either for conduct that occurred entirely while the defendant was the sitting President of the United States or for conduct that related to federal campaign contribution laws," his lawyers wrote in a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court.
A federal judge would have to approve the request, which could face long odds. But if successful, the move could give Mr. Trump a new venue to argue the prosecution is pre-empted by federal law.
A spokeswoman for Mr. Bragg said the office was reviewing the filing and would respond in court.
Mr. Trump’s request came after a morning court hearing during which the judge overseeing the state proceedings indicated a trial would likely occur early next year. State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan instructed the parties to agree on a trial date in February or March of 2024 and said Mr. Trump couldn’t commit to conflicting appearances or speaking engagements during that time.
Mr. Bragg last month unveiled an indictment charging Mr. Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, in connection with paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had a sexual encounter with the former president, which he denies. Mr. Trump, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has pleaded not guilty.
During the hearing Thursday, Justice Merchan considered prosecutors’ request for restrictions on how Mr. Trump views and uses evidence in the case.
Mr. Bragg’s office argued that the proposed restrictions, which Mr. Trump opposes, are necessary to protect the integrity of the proceedings and the safety of case participants, citing the former president’s history of attacking judges, jurors and others. They have asked the judge to issue a protective order that allows Mr. Trump to view some sensitive evidence only in the presence of his lawyers, and that defense attorneys show evidence from witness cellphones to Mr. Trump only with prosecutors’ consent. They have also asked that Mr. Trump be barred from disclosing materials to third parties or posting them on social media.
Prosecutors said they weren’t seeking to stop Mr. Trump from talking generally about the case. “This application is not a gag order," Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw told the judge.
Trump lawyer Todd Blanche argued that because Mr. Bragg has made public statements about Mr. Trump in a press conference and charging documents the former president needed to defend himself before potential voters. “We are handcuffed and we are prohibited from similar public conduct," Mr. Blanche said.
Justice Merchan said he recognized that Mr. Trump was different than most defendants because he was running for president. But the judge said Mr. Trump’s potential rhetoric could have consequences.
“I’m bending over backwards and straining to make sure he is given any opportunity possible to advance his candidacy," Justice Merchan said. The judge indicated he would approve some restrictions, such as delaying the public disclosure of some district attorney staffers for security reasons, but asked the parties to further discuss others, including limiting the circumstances in which Mr. Trump may view some of the evidence.
A group of media organizations, including Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, filed a letter this week urging Justice Merchan to take a measured approach to any protective order. The organizations expressed concern that prosecutors’ proposal could limit public access to court filings and prevent news reporting on evidence in the case.
Thursday’s hearing comes while a federal civil trial is taking place several blocks away on writer E. Jean Carroll’s allegations that she was raped by Mr. Trump in the mid-1990s in a department-store dressing room. Ms. Carroll is seeking damages for battery and defamation. Lawyers for Mr. Trump have said the alleged incident never happened and accused Ms. Carroll of seeking to promote a book and damage Mr. Trump politically.
The former president isn’t expected to testify in the trial, which is expected to continue into next week. He also didn’t attend Thursday’s hearing in Mr. Bragg’s case.