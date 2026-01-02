Trump sends strong warning to Iran as 7 killed in protests sparked by ailing economy: 'Loaded and ready to go'

Donald Trump, on Friday issued a strongly worded statement on social media, warning that US will intervene if Iran “shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters.” The POTUS claimed that the US is 'locked, loaded and ready to go.'

“If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J.TRUMP,” the POTUS posted on Truth Social.

Trump's warning comes following the deaths of several people as Iran's biggest protests in three years over economic hardship turned violent across multiple provinces – as rallies spread to other cities across the country, including the clerical stronghold of Qom.

Iran protests - Key Points — At least seven people have been killed in Iran amid clashes between security forces and protesters as demonstrations gripped the nation since Sunday.

– The protests, which began in the capital city of Tehran initially saw shopkeepers taking to the streets to voice anger over the government’s handling of a steep currency slide, prolonged economic stagnation and soaring inflation. Official figures show inflation climbed to 42.5% in December.

View full Image This grab taken on January 2, 2026, from UGC images posted on social media on December 31, 2025, shows protestors attacking a government building in Fasa, in southern Iran on December 31, amidst spontaneous nationwide protests driven by dissatisfaction at the country's economic stagnation. ( AFP )

– On Thursday, 1 January, Iran's Fars news agency reported that two people were killed in clashes between security forces and protesters in the city of Lordegan – which lies in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari – while three were killed in Azna – in neighbouring Lorestan province.

– State television reported earlier that a member of Iran's security forces was also killed overnight during protests in the western city of Kouhdasht.

– Iran's exiled prince Reza Pahlavi paid tribute to those killed in the protests. Calling them "true heroes of this land", Pahlavu urged Iranians to remain united. he claimed the protesters' courage is "reclaiming the country". "Stay united. Victory will be ours," he posted on X.

Iran's economy has struggled for years since the US reimposed sanctions in 2018, after Trump withdrew from an international nuclear agreement during his first term.

How Iran's rial fell against the dollar? Iran’s national currency, the rial, has lost more than a third of its value against the US dollar over the past year. Years of inflation have steadily eroded purchasing power – leaving many Iranians struggling to cope with the rising cost of everyday essentials.