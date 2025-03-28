Trump set up path to cut grants years in advance
Nidhi Subbaraman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST
SummaryA provision changed near the end of his first term is now facilitating hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts.
President Trump is using regulatory language crafted by his administration in his first term to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in grants for programs ranging from vaccine research to teacher training.
