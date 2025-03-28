Trump set up path to cut grants years in advance

President Trump is using regulatory language crafted by his administration in his first term to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in grants for programs ranging from vaccine research to teacher training.

In 2020, after the administration tried and failed to stop money going to projects it opposed, the Office of Management and Budget adjusted the language of the regulation governing federal grants to allow the termination of projects “if an award no longer effectuates the program goals or agency priorities."

Federal agencies have the right to terminate grants they issue, but historically this has happened only rarely, when a grantee flouted the terms and conditions of an award.

Now, in the president’s second term, the administration is terminating hundreds of grants, according to news releases issued by the agencies. It isn’t clear how many of the termination letters reference the OMB’s 2020 language, but examples of letters across government agencies examined by The Wall Street Journal or sources interviewed for this article refer to the text.

At least one agency, the National Institutes of Health, issued internal instructions this week stating that termination letters for grants on “DEI," “transgender issues" and “vaccine hesitancy" use the language “it is the policy of NIH not to give priority to" such research.

“This change in priorities is absolutely across every agency that I’ve been dealing with grants from," said Dismas Locaria, a lawyer in government contracts and grant law at Venable LLP in Washington, D.C.

Locaria said he has seen the language in termination letters issued by the NIH, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Education Department, State Department, U.S. Agency for International Development and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Among the cancellations reviewed by the Journal with the language are letters from the Agriculture Department ending grants to states that link local farmers with food banks and schools, and from the NIH ending grants for scientific research on vaccines, health issues faced by LGBTQ people, and HIV prevention.

A lawsuit challenging the cancellation of grants by the Education Department for teacher training programs said that a majority of the termination letters stated that the grant was “inconsistent with, and no longer effectuates, Department priorities."

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Observers and former NIH officials say the sweeping cuts are unprecedented in the agency’s 95-year history.

Among the researchers affected is Dr. Nisha Acharya, a professor of ophthalmology at University of California, San Francisco, whose work shows that people with a history of eye infections caused by shingles who are later vaccinated for the disease are at higher risk of having the dangerous eye inflammation recur after the jab. Ophthalmic shingles can cause blindness.

Acharya was seven years through a 10-year grant when it was abruptly terminated. NIH’s letter about her grant states that the “award no longer effectuates agency priorities" and that “it is the policy of NIH not to give priority to research activities that focuses gaining scientific knowledge on why individuals are hesitant to be vaccinated and/or explore ways to improve vaccine interest and commitment."

While the cuts at NIH and other federal agencies have shocked grant recipients and struck critics as rash, some legal scholars see this as a strategy years in the making.

The provision allowing cuts based on changing priorities was crafted near the end of Trump’s first term after losses such as a failed attempt to terminate grants for the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program at the Department of Health and Human Services. Grantees challenged the cut in court and had their funding restored.

“This is exactly as expected based on the initial steps they took from the beginning of the first Trump administration, and how they were thwarted by the courts," said Eloise Pasachoff, an expert on the administrative law of federal funding at Georgetown University Law Center.

The first Trump administration attempted unsuccessfully to terminate grants for the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program at the Department of Health and Human Services

The Biden administration also adjusted the language. Under that version of the rule—which is currently in effect—agencies can terminate grants because of changing priorities only if the terms of the agreement explicitly list that as an acceptable reason for termination.

“Many of the grants that are terminated do not include that language," said Locaria, “which makes it questionable whether the terminations can be done as a matter of grant law."

Some letters sent to NIH grantees, and reviewed by the Journal, state that the 2020 regulation applies because the grants were awarded before it was changed.

Scott Sheffler, who practices in the area of federal grant law at Feldesman Leifer LLP in Washington, D.C., said that there is room to argue that the 2024 language applies because it is the current version of the regulation.

“When the federal government changed its own rights to terminate its award, then it is stuck with that decision," he said.

How this provision is ultimately decided by judges as the cuts are challenged in court could have massive implications. Grants represent over $1 trillion in money spent by the federal government on state and local programs.

“Every time you have significant changes in policy priorities, grantees will be at risk of having their grants simply wound down, which would be disruptive operationally," said Sheffler. “It’s a very significant legal issue for that reason."

