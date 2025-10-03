Trump sets Sunday deadline for Gaza deal, else ‘all hell will break out against Hamas’

US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to Palestinian militant group Hamas, warning the group that it must agree to a proposed peace deal for Gaza by Sunday evening else it will face more attacks if it doesn't.

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote on Truth social media on Friday. He gave Hamas, “One last chance” to accept the deal.

“Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER," Trump said.

Trump's Gaza peace deal US President Donald Trump unveiled the proposed Gaza peace deal alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week.

Trump’s proposal would place Gaza under control of a temporary governing committee led by Trump himself. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair would be involved as well, the Associated Press reported.

Civilians would not be required to evacuate the territory, something that Trump had floated before.

Hamas would be required to disarm and release any remaining hostages. Surviving fighters would be allowed to leave.

Trump said on Friday, “Great, powerful, and very rich Nations of the Middle East, and the surrounding areas beyond, together with the United States of America, have agreed, with Israel signing on, to PEACE, after 3000 years, in the Middle East.”

“THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS! The details of the document are known to the WORLD, and it is a great one for ALL! We will have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other.,” he added.

Also Read | UN aid workers promised Gaza women ‘food’ in exchange for sexual interactions

“The violence and bloodshed will stop. RELEASES THE HOSTAGES, ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW!,” the US President said in a message to Hamas.

Hamas react Hamas said Tuesday that it would study the proposal. Trump told reporters then that Hamas would have “three or four days” to respond.

Trump has struggled to force an end to the conflict, which began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. His latest post on social media is another attempt to increase pressure on Hamas.

Also Read | UN aid workers promised Gaza women ‘food’ in exchange for sexual interactions