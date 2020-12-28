Subscribe
Trump signs covid-19 aid Bill Averting government shutdown
US President Donald Trump.

Trump signs covid-19 aid Bill Averting government shutdown

6 min read . 09:20 AM IST Natalie Andrews , The Wall Street Journal

  • The president signed bill after pressing to increase direct payments to Americans

President Trump signed a sweeping pandemic-aid bill on Sunday night ending a standoff with Congress and paving the way for millions of Americans to get economic relief as the coronavirus pandemic surges across the country.

Mr. Trump objected to the legislation last week, after it had already passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support, saying that lawmakers needed to increase the size of direct payments to Americans to $2,000, up from $600 per adult and per child for individuals with adjusted gross incomes under $75,000.

