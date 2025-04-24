Trump signs new executive order to modernise workforce programmes, pushes for high-paying trade jobs

President Trump on Wednesday signed an Executive Order to modernise workforce programmes with an aim to prepare Americans for high-paying skilled trade jobs and refocusing youth on career preparation.

The directive calls on the US Department of Labor, Department of Commerce, and Department of Education to “unlock the limitless potential of the American worker” by working toward strengthening Registered Apprenticeships, modernizing workforce development programs, and investing in opportunities to upskill workers to meet current labor market demands.

What the order says: The executive order states that:

1. The order directs the Secretaries of Labor, Education, and Commerce to review all federal workforce programs to modernize, integrate, and re-align programs to address critical workforce needs in emerging industries.

2. These Secretaries shall provide President Trump with a streamlined and integrated plan to re-orient federal workforce programs to prepare the American economy for the opportunities presented by reshoring and re-industrialization.

3. This Comprehensive Workforce Strategy will further America’s global economic leadership and domination of key sectors by, among other things, capitalizing on the AI revolution.

It also states that the latest Executive Order “will meet the needs of the future with a focus on registered apprenticeships.” The Trump administration will submit a plan to support more than 1 million apprenticeships per year.

Also Read | Trump hit with lawsuit by 12 states over ‘whimsical’ tariffs

As per US Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer's statement, the President’s executive order puts “American workers first” by requiring the three departments to:

1. Review all federal workforce development programs to identify opportunities to modernize current requirements, invest in upskilling workers, develop educational pathways beyond a four-year degree, and reduce burdensome reporting requirements;

2. Draft a plan to reach one million active apprentices by expanding access for in-demand occupations, providing consistent support, and improving connections between the education system and apprenticeships; and

3. Increase transparency and accountability in workforce development programs by collecting relevant data.

US Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who attended the signing of President Trump’s Executive Order, said, “This decisive action is yet another example of President Trump keeping his promise to American workers, empowering them to fill good-paying, in-demand jobs that will secure our economic comeback."