Trump slapped India with 50% tariff to put ‘secondary pressure’ on Russia: White House

President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on India was aimed at discouraging Russia from continuing its war in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday. The move was designed to put secondary pressure on Moscow, she explained during a press briefing

Trump has effectively doubled India’s tariff burden to 50 percent by adding an extra 25 percent on top of the earlier 25 percent levy.

"Look, the president has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He's taken actions, as you've seen, sanctions on India and other actions as well. He's made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end, and he has scoffed at the ideas of others that have been raised that we should wait another month before any meeting takes place," she said.

Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Monday and last week he had also met with President Putin. Both have signalled that they are open to start direct talks.

Leavitt further said that Trump wishes to bring peace as soon as possible.

"The president wants to move and he wants to bring this war to an end as quickly as possible... With all of those European leaders leaving the White House, including the NATO Secretary General, they all agree that this is a great first step. And it's a good thing that these two leaders are going to be sitting down together, and the president expects that to happen," she said.

Leavitt further said, "I can assure you that the United States government and the Trump administration are working with both Russia and Ukraine to make that bilateral happen as we speak."

Leavitt said that Trump's relentless efforts at brokering peace led to the European leaders being present at the White House within 48 hours of his meeting with Putin.

"The President met with all of these European leaders at the White House 48 hours after sitting down with President Putin on American soil. In fact, there was so much progress in the readout that was given to these European leaders immediately following his meeting with President Putin that every single one of them got on a plane 48 hours later and flew to the United States of America," she said.

"So these leaders who this war is in their backyard are very grateful that the president took that call and that he was there to provide them with a readout of Russia's thinking on this, something that was not done by the previous administration at all," she added.

In response to a reporter’s question, Leavitt reiterated that the war would not have broken out had Trump been in office.

"The president often says that this war would not have started if he were in office and and Putin confirmed that," the reporter asked.

"True. Do you accept that as true? The European leaders do. Well, and President Putin himself said that, by the way," Leavitt said.