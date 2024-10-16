Trump Social Media Investor Gets Prison for Insider Trading

An investor in the company that took Donald Trump’s social media startup public will serve 22 months for trading on confidential information about the firm’s merger plans before the deal was announced.

Bloomberg
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:28 PM IST
Trump Social Media Investor Gets Prison for Insider Trading
Trump Social Media Investor Gets Prison for Insider Trading

An investor in the company that took Donald Trump’s social media startup public will serve 22 months for trading on confidential information about the firm’s merger plans before the deal was announced.

Gerald Shvartsman was sentenced by a federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday for trading on secret details he had learned about Digital World Acquisition Corp. before the Trump deal was revealed in October 2021. 

Shavrtsman is one of three investors in Digital World who were charged by federal prosecutors in Manhattan in June 2023 with making more than $22 million through their trading of Digital World shares. He and his brother Michael pleaded guilty to securities fraud in April, while the other person charged in the case, Bruce Garelick, was found guilty after a jury trial in May. Michael Shvartsman is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, while Garelick is slated to learn his fate on Nov. 7. Trump and his company weren’t accused of wrongdoing. 

The US had asked US District Judge Lewis Liman to impose a sentence of at least 24 months due to Gerald Shvartsman’s “brazen corruption and greed,” saying he made more than $4.6 million trading on “valuable, confidential information” about the deal and not only misappropriated the information himself but tipped off friends and family.

Defense lawyers had sought a sentence of 18 months on probation, saying “there is nothing in the indictment to suggest that Mr. Shvartsman was a leader or organizer of an extended or sophisticated insider trading ring” and “traded or tipped opportunistically” when he was given inside information by others.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldTrump Social Media Investor Gets Prison for Insider Trading

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.