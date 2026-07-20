Trump, Spain's Sánchez meet at World Cup final after months of diplomatic tensions

US President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez came face to face at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey on Sunday, their first public appearance together after nearly two years of strained diplomatic relations.

The two leaders greeted each other in the VIP section at MetLife Stadium before Spain took on Argentina in the tournament's final, according to Euronews. Spain's King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Princesses Leonor and Sofía were also present, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and several other world leaders.

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The interaction came after months of tensions between Washington and Madrid over defence spending and security cooperation, although relations have shown signs of improving in recent weeks.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the main diplomatic tensions between Trump and Sánchez before the World Cup final? ⌵ The main tensions revolved around Spain's refusal to meet NATO's 5% GDP defense spending target and disagreements over US military base usage in Spain for operations in Iran. 2 Why did Trump describe Spain as 'a terrible partner' at the NATO summit? ⌵ Trump criticized Spain for not committing to NATO's defense spending targets, reflecting frustrations over weak security cooperation and trade relations between the two countries. 3 How did Spain respond to concerns about its defense spending before the World Cup final? ⌵ Spain announced an increase in defense spending and participated in a joint NATO mission in Finland, actions which were acknowledged by Trump as Spain 'fully redeeming itself.' 4 What incident occurred when Trump presented the winners' trophy after the World Cup final? ⌵ Trump controversially refused to leave the stage while Spain celebrated their victory, prompting several reactions from fans and officials urging him to step aside. 5 Should fans have been concerned about the diplomatic implications of Trump attending the FIFA World Cup final? ⌵ While Trump's attendance raised eyebrows due to the strained relations, it also symbolized potential steps towards repairing the diplomatic ties that had been under stress.

Trump's repeated criticism of Spain Trump has repeatedly criticised Spain for refusing to commit to NATO's target of spending 5 per cent of its GDP on defence. At the NATO summit in Ankara earlier this month, he reportedly described Spain as "a terrible partner" and threatened trade reprisals, instructing advisers to consider cutting trade ties with the country.

The relationship deteriorated further after Madrid declined to allow US military bases at Rota and Morón to be used for US operations in Iran. The two governments have also disagreed over the war in Gaza, with Spain accusing Israel of committing genocide, a claim Washington has rejected repeatedly.

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Despite the tensions, both sides have sought to repair ties in recent weeks. Spain has announced additional defence spending and participated in a joint NATO mission in Finland. Trump later said Spain had "fully redeemed itself" after agreeing to raise its defence commitments.

Hours before the final, Sánchez congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of the United States in an interview with Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

Trump arrives by helicopter The World Cup final briefly brought together several leaders who have had difficult relationships with Trump, including Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Gianni Infantino, a close Trump ally throughout the tournament, was seated alongside the US president.

Trump, who arrived at the stadium by helicopter, was also seen inspecting the World Cup trophy before kick-off, breaking with the tradition that only the tournament winners touch it.

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Argentina's President Javier Milei, despite his close ties with Trump, skipped the final after saying earlier in the week that he would not travel because of a superstition, according to an Argentinian radio station, El Observador. Before the match, Trump described Milei as "a friend" and said it was "hard to bet against Messi".