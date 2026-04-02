Trump News Highlights: Stocks plummet, oil jumps as Trump says ‘US will continue to attack Iran’

Trump's speech LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump delivered a prime-time televised address outlining the latest updates in the war with Iran that started over a month ago ago with joint US-Israel strikes.

The initial comments by President Trump focused mostly on the successes of this war and explained why it was necessary. In his 19-minute-long speech, Trump described "swift, decisive and overwhelming" victories in the war, including the deaths of senior Iranian leaders and a "dramatically curtailed" ability to launch missiles and drones.

The US President also said that the strategic objectives in the Iran war were ‘nearing completion.’ "America is winning, and winning bigger than ever before," Trump added.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US was unstoppable as a military force and that the war was "a true investment" for American children and the future generation.

Trump spoke about wars in the 20th and 21st centuries, saying they went on for years, but this conflict has gone on for only 32 days.

Trump's Ceasefire Claims Disputed by Tehran

Ahead of the White House speech, Trump asserted on his Truth Social platform that Iran’s president had sought a ceasefire. Tehran swiftly rejected the claim, with its foreign ministry spokesperson describing the remarks as “false and baseless.”

Trump outlined conditions under which Washington might consider halting military action.

The US would agree to a ceasefire, he said, “when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”

Iran War Intensifies as Pressure Builds

Trump's speech tonight comes amid growing scrutiny of the administration’s strategy with Iran war, with calls increasing for a defined pathway to de-escalation. The conflict, now stretching into its fifth week, has heightened geopolitical uncertainty and disrupted key global energy routes.

NATO Withdrawal Threat Raises Strategic Questions

In parallel, Trump has revived threats to withdraw the US from NATO, citing what he described as insufficient support from European allies in the Middle East.

However, any such move would face legal and political hurdles. Legislation passed in 2023 restricts unilateral withdrawal from the alliance, making the process neither immediate nor straightforward.

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