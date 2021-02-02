Trump starts 2021 with $31 million in cash for new PAC

Trump starts 2021 with $31 million in cash for new PAC4 min read . 01:37 AM IST
The political-action committee’s fundraising comes as the former president tries to remain Republican Party leader
Former President Donald Trump started the year with at least $31 million in cash to wield through his new political-action committee as he seeks to remain the leader of the Republican Party.
The money is in the coffers of Mr. Trump’s newly formed leadership PAC called Save America, which in the weeks after the Nov. 3 election began receiving donations in response to fundraising messages asking for money to overturn his election loss.
